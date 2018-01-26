Man hit with brass knuckles during robbery

Zachary Saccente (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Bibb County deputies arrested two men who they say hit a man in the head with brass knuckles during a robbery.

According to a press release it happened at the Bridgeview Hotel on Harrison Road around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Deputies say 33-year-old Zachary Saccente and 44-year-old Robbie Hudson met with the victim in the hotel parking lot to purchase a drone and a pair of headphones.

That's when they allegedly struck the victim in the head, taking the items.

Both men were later found inside the hotel and arrested.

The victim was taken to the hospital and the stolen items were returned to him.

