Man hospitalized after being shot at east Macon apartment complex

crime scene

A man is in critical condition after being shot twice early Saturday morning, according to a Bibb Sheriff’s Office news release.

It says deputies responded to a call at the Coliseum Medical Center after 12:30 a.m. Saturday after a man came in with gunshot wounds.

It was reported to deputies that 24-year-old Tommy Dumas went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment at Cherrytree Hill on Old Clinton Road.

The release says Dumas forced his way into the apartment with a rifle and began firing shots.

A friend of the ex-girlfriend was in the apartment and fired shots from his handgun at Dumas, hitting him twice.

Dumas ran away and was driven to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

