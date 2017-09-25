Man hospitalized after running into traffic on I-75S

A man is in stable condition after being hit by a van on I-75S Monday afternoon.

Lt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to a pedestrian hit call near the Sardis Church Road exit around 2 p.m.

He says it was reported to them that 25-year-old Johnny Daniel was riding in a car with a relative when he asked to get out.

The relative pulled onto the shoulder to let Daniel out and he ‘darted out’ into oncoming traffic, according to Gonzalez. He was hit by a 2006 Chevy Express van.

Gonzalez says Daniel is listed in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

The accident is under investigation.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV