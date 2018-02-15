Man in critical condition after accident on I-75 in north Macon

A man is in critical condition after driving off the road and hitting multiple trees.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened around 6 a.m. Thursday at the off-ramp to Bass Road on I-75N.

They say 22-year-old Nigel Hicks was driving his 2007 Ford Explorer when he lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road, hitting trees.

Hicks was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in critical condition.



