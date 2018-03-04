Man in critical condition after car accident

Two people are in the hospital after getting into a car accident Sunday morning.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release, the accident happened on Hawkinsville Road just after three o'clock in the morning.

The release says 30 year old Jennifer Morgan Street lost control of her silver Nissan Xterra and drove off the road.

The vehicle landed in a small creek upside down. Street and her passenger, 35 year old Travis Edward Griffin, were transported to the Navicent Health Medical Center for treatment.

Street is in stable at this time while Griffin is listed as critical.

The traffic accident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact The Bibb Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500

