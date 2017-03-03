Man in custody for Georgia College sexual assault

Jarvis Javion Lawrence (Photo: Custom)

Police arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at Georgia College and State University.

A news release from the university says Jarvis Lawrence was caught around noon Thursday.

The assault happened last Saturday between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on campus behind Bell Hall.

The victim told police the 20-year-old held her at gunpoint. He then ran away towards West Thomas Street. The victim nor Lawrence are students at the university.

Lawrence has been charged with sexual assault. He's being held in the Baldwin County jail.

(© 2017 WMAZ)