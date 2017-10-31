Man in serious condition after shooting at Macon apartments

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

A man is in serious condition after he was shot at a Macon apartment complex Tuesday night.

According to Lieutenant Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Kibwe Troupe was shot as he was walking out of a unit at Rutland Place Apartments located on Houston Road. People inside the apartment told deputies they heard gunshots and noticed Troupe had been shot twice. They pulled him back inside and called 911.

Troupe was taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health.

