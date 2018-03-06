WMAZ
Man in stable condition after shooting at Fort Valley hotel

WMAZ 5:56 PM. EST March 06, 2018

An Oklahoma man is in stable condition after being shot Tuesday afternoon.

A release from the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety says officers were sent to a reported aggravated assault at the Days Inn on Commercial Heights in Fort Valley around 5 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man had been shot once in the upper torso.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Marlon Mathews, of Oklahoma, is currently listed in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation.

