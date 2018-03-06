Man in stable condition after shooting at Fort Valley hotel

An Oklahoma man is in stable condition after being shot Tuesday afternoon.
A release from the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety says officers were sent to a reported aggravated assault at the Days Inn on Commercial Heights in Fort Valley around 5 p.m.
Officers arrived and found a man had been shot once in the upper torso.
The victim, identified as 41-year-old Marlon Mathews, of Oklahoma, is currently listed in stable condition.
The shooting is still under investigation.
© 2018 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs