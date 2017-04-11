Man indicted in beating, strangulation death

A Bibb County grand jury Tuesday indicted the man accused of beating and strangling a woman to death.

Jurors indicted Jessie Gray on charges of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault for the death of Brenda Faulkner.

In February, Faulkner was found dead in her bedroom in her home on First Street.

According to the indictment, Gray hit Faulkner with a metal car jack.

Faulkner's family said the two had been dating for more than two years and had a history of violence.

Gray remains in the Bibb County jail without bond.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV