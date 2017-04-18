Man indicted in cousin's fatal shooting

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

A Bibb County grand jury indicted a Macon man who allegedly shot his cousin to death in February.

The six-count indictment says Robert Cummings III killed his cousin after an argument outside a family member's home on Pansy Avenue.

Police say he and Oscar Freeman Junior were drinking and began to argue, then Cummings went to his car to get a gun.

Witnesses say Cummings fired the gun twice, hitting Freeman in the head.

He died at the scene.

Cummings remains in the Bibb County jail without bond.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV