WMAZ
Close

Man indicted in cousin's fatal shooting

WMAZ 4:56 PM. EDT April 18, 2017

A Bibb County grand jury indicted a Macon man who allegedly shot his cousin to death in February.

The six-count indictment says Robert Cummings III killed his cousin after an argument outside a family member's home on Pansy Avenue.

Police say he and Oscar Freeman Junior were drinking and began to argue, then Cummings went to his car to get a gun.

Witnesses say Cummings fired the gun twice, hitting Freeman in the head. 

He died at the scene. 

Cummings remains in the Bibb County jail without bond.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories