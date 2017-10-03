Jarvis Ottman was arrested after a car chase that ended with a wreck in Macon on Tuesday morning. Bibb deputies say the car he was driving was stolen.

A man is in jail after a car chase in Macon on Tuesday morning.

The chase ended downtown on Walnut Street after Jarvis Ottman, 33, slammed into three park vehicles, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

Ottman was driving a Mazda Tribute that was reported stolen at 4 a.m. Tuesday, the news release states.

The chase started at 10 a.m. in the 2500 block of Emery Highway. Sgt. Shane Howard spotted the 2002 Mazda Tribute near Indian Circle, the news release states.

He tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop.

The owner of the Mazda told deputies the car was stolen at the SunTrust Bank at the corner of Cherry and Second streets. He got out of the vehicle - leaving the car running - as he went to the ATM, the news release states.

