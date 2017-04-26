Man killed by Bibb deputy had history of arrests, prior run-ins with victims

Gavin Isiah Williams

GBI Special Agent in Charge J.T. Ricketson says 27-year-old Gavin Williams and elderly couple Vivian and Sanders Hughes had a history.

Williams is accused of beating and stabbing two elderly neighbors Tuesday afternoon on Montcreif Road near Lizella. According to Ricketson, The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an elderly couple lying in their driveway.

Williams, who also had a history of arrests, was shot and killed by a deputy after a stand off. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Williams was arrested in July 2016 for simple battery, family violence and in August 2016 for battery.

The sheriff's office says a Deputy Rozier, whom they would not identify further, shot Williams as he charged with what looked like a knife. The GBI is investigating the officers use of force in this case. Ricketson says District Attorney David Cooke will decide on how this case will proceed and if criminal charges are needed.

Ricketson says deputies, the SWAT team tried for more than an hour to subdue Williams. They used pepper spray, gas and two robots. When Williams did come out of his back door, Ricketson says he started to approach deputies with a knife. Ricketson says and officer fired two rounds of bean bags at Williams. Williams continued to go towards deputies, then one deputy fired an Ar-15 fired several into Williams upper torso. Williams later died at the Medical Center Navicent Health.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the Sanders Hughes was lying in the driveway, bleeding from his head and around his eye. Vivian Sanders was found inside the home with stab wounds to the abdomen. Vivian Hughes later died at the Medical Center Navicent Health. Sanders Hughes is listed in critical but stable condition.

The release says when the Bibb deputy arrived around 2:30pm, he saw a man, later identified as Williams, coming out of the front of the house with an alcohol bottle in his hand. It was reported that the male was standing over an elderly male sitting on the front porch. The release states when the deputy approached Williams, he tried to hit the deputy with the alcohol bottle. The deputy then tased Williams, Williams removed the tasor prongs, ran away and barricaded himself in his home two doors down.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV