Man killed during east Macon home invasion

A man was killed Tuesday morning during a home invasion at his east Macon apartment.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says 21-year-old Casey Harvey was found shot to death at his apartment in Rockland Apartments on Recreation Road.

Miley says a person is in custody, but did not give their name.

He also said it is Macon’s third homicide in a week.

