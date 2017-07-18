Man killed during east Macon home invasion

A man was killed Tuesday morning during a home invasion at his east Macon apartment.
Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says 21-year-old Casey Harvey was found shot to death at his apartment in Rockland Apartments on Recreation Road.
Miley says a person is in custody, but did not give their name.
He also said it is Macon’s third homicide in a week.
This story is developing and will be updated at 13wmaz.com
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs