Man killed in Monroe Co. house fire

A man was killed in a house fire overnight in Monroe County.

A release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call for a house fire came in from Kent Drive around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

When first responders arrived at the home, it was fully engulfed in flames.

While putting out the fire, they found the body of 63-year-old Alexander Carmean.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Carmean’s body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.



© 2018 WMAZ-TV