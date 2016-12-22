Man killed in Monroe wreck was Henry Co. deputy

Deputy Palmer has been employed with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for 9 years and was assigned to the Court Services Division.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. -- Deputies are investigating a crash that killed a Henry County Deputy Sheriff Wednesday evening.

Deputy Sheriff Thomas Palmer was leaving his job at Henry County Sheriff's Department when his 2003 Trailblazer left the roadway and struck several trees. Monroe County investigators said Palmer was traveling east on Lassiter Road when the crash happened around 1000 block at approximately 6:00 p.m.

The 56-year-old Forsyth man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the Monroe County Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer released this statement:

"Deputy Palmer proudly served the citizens of Henry County and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. We ask that you all keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time."

Palmer was a nine-year veteran of the department and worked in the Court Services Division.

This is the 13th fatal crash in Monroe County this year, according to the Sheriff's Office. Statewide at least 1,448 people have died in collisions on Georgia roads. This is more than the total number of deaths in 2015