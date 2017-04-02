Man killed in Sparta mobile home fire

Investigators have determined a fire that killed a Hancock County man was accidental.

According to a news release from the Department of Insurance, 21-year-old Natavious Watson died early Sunday around 5:20 a.m. at a mobile home on Hay Barn Lane in Sparta.

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen and that the home did not have a working smoke alarm.

The release also says 42 people in Georgia have died from fires this year.

