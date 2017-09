Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A man was killed Saturday morning while unloading logs.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, 47-year-old Antonio Warren, of Monticello, was an employee at Fuller Tree Service.

Sills says Warren was unloading logs on River Lake Drive around 10 a.m. when an oak log rolled off the truck and hit Warren.

Warren was pronounced dead at the scene.

