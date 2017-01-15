Man leads Bibb deputy on car chase, throws gun out the window

A Macon man was arrested Saturday after a high-speed chase in Lizella, according to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office.

It says a deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle on Highway 80 and North Lizella Road around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, but the driver refused to stop.

The driver, 37-year-old Aasim Ali McCoy, threw a handgun out the window during the chase before stopping on Williamson Drive in Lizella.

After he was questioned, McCoy was charged with three counts of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of schedule II and IV drugs, possession of marijuana, fleeing an officer, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The handgun was recovered and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on McCoy should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

