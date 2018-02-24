WMAZ
Man leads deputies on police chase in Macon

A man led deputies on a police chase in Macon Saturday afternoon. 

Deputies attempted to pull Nicholas Foster, 28, over at the corner of Pansy Avenue and Montpellier Ave just before 5:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.  

Foster led police on a chase through several neighborhoods in his black Nissan Altima, before crashing. 

Howard says Foster drove through the Unionville Gym parking lot went down an embankment and crashed into a parked car. 

