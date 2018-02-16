WMAZ
Man on bike collides with pickup truck in Monroe County

WMAZ 4:42 PM. EST February 16, 2018

A bicyclist was hit in Monroe County Friday afternoon. 

Gerald Stephens, 67, was riding his bike when he hit a pickup truck at the corner of Rivoli and Mount Zion Baptist Church Road, according to Sgt. Lawson Bittick with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. 

Stephens was taken to a hospital in Macon to be treated for visible injuries. 

The driver of the pickup will not be charged. 

Bittick says roads have reopened in that area.

