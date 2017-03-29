Man recovering after being shot in buttocks

A man is injured after Bibb County Deputies say he was shot through the window of a south Macon home.

The Bibb Sheriff’s office says around 9:30 Wednesday, 29-year-old Billy McElroy was sitting in his Houston Avenue home when he heard gunshots hit a window and then him.

He is currently listed in stable condition at a hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

