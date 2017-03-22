Man Recovering After Early Morning Traffic Accident

Traffic accident on Jeffersonville Road in Macon

A man is recovering after his truck collided with an 18 wheeler this morning. According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's office the accident happened around 6:15 this morning on Jeffersonville Road in Macon.

Howard says the man was leaving a nursing home when he pulled out in front of a tractor trailer, and the two collided.

The man driving the 18 wheeler does not have any injuries, but an ambulance took the man in the pick up truck to the Medical Center navicent health with injuries that are not life threatening.

The accident was cleared before 7:30am. All lanes of Jeffersonville Road are open.

