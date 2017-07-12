Man riding on moped, hit by car

A man is recovering after someone hit him while riding on his moped Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:45 on Eisenhower Parkway near Key Street.

The 49-year-old man, Freddie Travis, was making a right turn onto Eisenhower Parkway at the same time that 26-year-old Travis Smith was making a right turn.

It was at that moment that Smith struck the moped in the rear.

Traivs was taken The Navicent Health for minor injuries.

Smith was charged with following too close.

