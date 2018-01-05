crime scene

A Tennessee man told Bibb County deputies he was robbed Friday morning at the rest stop on Interstate 475.

John Thigpen, 78, told deputies he was at the rest stop south of Zebulon Road at about 8:39 a.m. when a man approached him as he was standing outside of his camper, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

The male told Thigpen that another man had just won the lottery and that he was doubling other people’s money in a nearby parking lot, according to the sheriff's office. Thigpen said he saw a group of men huddled up in the nearby parking lot and decided to see if he could double his own money, according to the sheriff's office.

Thigpen went into his camper and retrieved a bag of an undisclosed amount of cash from his safe and headed towards the parking lot, where the other men were located. Mr. Thigpen stated that once he met up with the other men, two male suspects grabbed him and a third man grabbed his bag of money and fled the scene on foot. No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

