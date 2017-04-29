Man robs Macon motel at gunpoint

Bibb deputies are searching for a man that robbed a Macon motel at gunpoint.
A news release says it happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the EconoLodge at 1990 Riverside Dr.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man entered the motel and showed the clerk a gun before demanding money.
After getting an undisclosed amount of money from the clerk, he ran away.
Police say the man was wearing a black hoodie and he was covering his face with a blue t-shirt. He was also carrying a gray backpack.
No one was injured and the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs