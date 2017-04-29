Man robs Macon motel at gunpoint

Bibb deputies are searching for a man that robbed a Macon motel at gunpoint.

A news release says it happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the EconoLodge at 1990 Riverside Dr.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man entered the motel and showed the clerk a gun before demanding money.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money from the clerk, he ran away.

Police say the man was wearing a black hoodie and he was covering his face with a blue t-shirt. He was also carrying a gray backpack.

No one was injured and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV