WMAZ
Man robs west Macon convenience store at gunpoint

Ashley Trawick, WMAZ 8:51 AM. EST February 10, 2017

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man robbed a west Macon convenience store at gunpoint Friday morning.

Sergeant Linda Howard says it happened at the King's Food Mart on Houston Avenue.

a man wearing all black went in the store with a gun and demanded money from a cashier.

He received an unknown amount and ran away.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with any other information about what happened can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

