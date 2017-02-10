Man robs west Macon convenience store at gunpoint

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man robbed a west Macon convenience store at gunpoint Friday morning.
Sergeant Linda Howard says it happened at the King's Food Mart on Houston Avenue.
a man wearing all black went in the store with a gun and demanded money from a cashier.
He received an unknown amount and ran away.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with any other information about what happened can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.
