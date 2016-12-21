Man sentenced in deadly Houston County car accident

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Danny Ray Wheeler was sentenced Wednesday in the 2013 death of Colten Winkler, according to a release from Houston DA George Hartwig.

It says Wheeler was sentenced to 30 years and ordered to serve the first 10 in prison.

Wheeler pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide, one count of serious injury by motor vehicle, and DUI.

The release says Wheeler was speeding in a Ford Mustang on April 21, 2013, after heavily drinking.

Witnesses said he wanted to race his car. 17-year-old Winkler was a passenger in the vehicle when it left the road and hit a tree.

Wheeler was seriously injured and lost his leg, another passenger – Michael Spence – was also seriously injured, and Winkler died at the scene.

The release notes that at the sentencing Chief Judge George Nunn spoke about the dangers of driving while intoxicated.

Previous coverage of the accident from 2013 can be found here.