Man sentenced to 10 years in prison on gun charges

Martrell McCoy (Photo: Custom)

A Macon judge sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A news release for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Georgia says Martell McCoy will serve the maximum time allowed by Georgia law.

According to the release, evidence showed law enforcement officers responded to a call at 176 Helen Circle in Milledgeville on June 4, 2016 after receiving information McCoy was at that home. He'd been previously banned from the home by a court order.

They found him inside of the home and arrested him. After searching the home, they found powder cocaine and a semi-automatic pistol.

McCoy had prior felony convictions for attempted possession with intent to distribute cocaine and aggravated assault.

