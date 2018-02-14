Man sentenced to 20 years in 2015 Macon kidnapping

A Macon man will serve 20 years in prison for a 2015 kidnapping and shooting in 2015.

The District Attorney's Office says a jury convicted Steve Anthony Fort of forcing a woman to drive him away from Pendleton Homes on Houston Avenue in July of 2015, as police arrived after receiving a call about Javoris Butler being shot. Butler later died at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Nancy Malcor and Assistant District Attorney Ben Conkling prosecuted Ford on murder, armed robbery and other charges from the shooting.

Jurors deliberated more than four hours over two years before finding him not guilty on those charges.

