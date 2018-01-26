Man sentenced to 20 years in deadly 2015 Macon shooting

Shavez Flewellen is accused of shooting Jarvis West to death Dec. 17 in east Macon (Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

A Macon man will serve almost 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a deadly shooting from 2015.

A judge sentenced Shavez Christian Flewellen, 25, on voluntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Jarvis West. The shooting happened in December 2015 at Pine Ridge Apartments on Clinton Road.

After arguing with West, the district attorney's office says Flewellen shot him. West died at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

The district attorney's office says he'll serve 17 of the 20 in prison. He also pleaded guilty of possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer and probation violation.

The D.A. says when the shooting happened, Flewellen was on probation after pleading guilty for having a gun with no serial number.

The death was Bibb County's 25th homicide that year.

