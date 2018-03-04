Man shot after fight at Warner Robins convenience store

A man is recovering after being shot in the arm overnight.

A news release from Warner Robins Police says deputies responded to a call of a shooting at the Flash Foods on 10136 N. Hwy 247 around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The release says officers were told the victim, 32-year-old Benjamin Jackson, was getting gas when three men in a green hatchback vehicle came up to him.

A fight began and Jackson was shot in the arm.

The men then drove off in the direction of Elberta Road.

Det. Paul Peck is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call 478-302-5350.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV