Man shot after getting out of his car in east Macon

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night in east Macon.

According to a news release, 31-year-old Brandon Lucas was getting out of his car in the 2000-block of Melton Avenue around 10 p.m. when he heard shots.

Lucas was hit in the upper thigh and was found lying in the yard of an abandoned house on the same road.

No one else was injured and there is no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

