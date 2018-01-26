Man shot in arm, lower back in west Macon

Crime

Someone shot a man twice at his home Friday morning in west Macon.

Bibb deputies say 24-year-old Courtney Quandre Hordge said he heard noises outside of his home on Lucille Driskell Drive around 4 a.m.

Deputies say he went outside to see what was going on and found several windows busted out of his girlfriend's car. As he checked the car, an unknown person shot him in the left arm and lower back.

He's listed in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Anyone who knows anything else about what happened can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

