Macon man shot in drive by shooting on Villa Crest Avenue.

A man was taken to a Macon hospital Thursday morning after being shot in the back at about 11:15 a.m. on Villa Crest Avenue near Houston Avenue across the street from Pendleton Homes.

Javarius Davis, 29, was walking when a car drove up with two men inside and started shooting at him, according to Bibb County Sheriff's Lt. Randy Gonzalez.

Davis was alert and talking to medics when they arrived.

The shooting occurred in the same area where a man was killed Wednesday morning.

Kelvin Willis, 39, was found dead in a Pendleton Homes apartment with a gunshot wound.

