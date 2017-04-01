WMAZ
Close

Man shot in butt at Milledgeville bowling alley

Ashley Trawick, WMAZ 1:40 AM. EDT April 02, 2017

Milledgeville Police say a man was shot in the butt in the parking lot of a bowling alley early Sunday.

It happened at Lake Country Lanes on Roberson Mill Road. Felicia Cummings, a spokeswoman for the department, says they don't know what caused the shooting or how many people were involved.

She also said it was not gang-related.

It's not known if anyone is in custody at this time.

More details will be shared when they become available.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories