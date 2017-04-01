Man shot in butt at Milledgeville bowling alley

Crime

Milledgeville Police say a man was shot in the butt in the parking lot of a bowling alley early Sunday.

It happened at Lake Country Lanes on Roberson Mill Road. Felicia Cummings, a spokeswoman for the department, says they don't know what caused the shooting or how many people were involved.

She also said it was not gang-related.

It's not known if anyone is in custody at this time.

More details will be shared when they become available.

