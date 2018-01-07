Crime

Someone shot a man in the leg Sunday night at his home in south Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 11 p.m. on Wericoba Drive, off of Houston Avenue.

Deputies say witnesses told them two men approached the home of 27-year-old Michael Hughes, knocked and told him to 'give it up.' When Hughes told them he didn't have anything, one of them shot him.

Hughes is listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

Anyone with any other information about what happened can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

