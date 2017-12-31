Man shot in the head at Macon club

A Macon man is in critical condition after being shot in the head during a fight inside a club early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, it happened at the Rodeo Bar and Grill on Pio Nono Avenue around 4 a.m.

It was reported to deputies that there was a fight inside the club and shots were fired.

43-year-old Kevin Wilson was struck in the head.

Wilson was taken to the Medical Center. Navicent Health where he is in critical condition.

At this time there is no information about a suspect and it's unknown if Wilson was involved the fight.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

