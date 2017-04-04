Man shot in the head at Macon convenience store dies

The man shot outside a Macon convenience store on Monday has died.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says 39-year-old Andre Taylor died at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Taylor is the father of Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin football player and Stratford alum.

The call originally came in Monday afternoon from the M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue.

It was reported to deputies that Taylor and the alleged shooter, Calvin Stapleton, had an argument in the parking lot.

When Taylor walked away, Stapleton allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot him in the head before running away.

Taylor turned himself in later Monday around 11:30 p.m. and is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, street gang activity and probation violation.

Taylor made his first appearance Tuesday afternoon and was denied bond, but that was before Taylor died at the hospital. New charges have not been announced at this time.

Jones says this is the 6th homicide in Bibb County so far this year.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV