Man shot in the head at Macon convenience store

Crime

A man was shot in the head Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a Macon convenience store.

Lt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb Sheriff's Office says the call came in around 12:45 p.m. from the M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue.

He was found alive in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and his condition is unknown.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV