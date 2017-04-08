Man shot in west Macon armed robbery

A man is in the hospital after being shot during a personal armed robbery, according to a news release.

The victim told deputies that two men came up to him in the 700-block of Woodard Avenue around 1 p.m. and demanded money.

He gave the men some money and one of them shot him in the left leg before driving away in a gold ‘late model’ Honda.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

A detailed description of the suspects is not available.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

