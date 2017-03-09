Man shot and killed on Third St. in Warner Robins.

A man was shot and killed Thursday morning on Third Street in Warner Robins.

He is Edward McKellar, 43. Officers responding to a front yard of a home in the 500 block of S. Third Street at about 12:48 a.m. found McKellar dead with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a police news release.

The person responsible with the shooting has been identified and is cooperating with police, the news release states.

Investigators are trying to determine the events leading up to the McKellar's death.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Justin Clark at 478-302-5378 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

