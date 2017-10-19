WMAZ
Close

Man shot on Edna Place in Macon

WMAZ 7:32 PM. EDT October 19, 2017

Update: The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the person shot is 18-year-old Travis Robert Jr. 

----------

Someone shot a man on Edna Place Thursday afternoon. That's according to the Bibb Sheriff's Office. 

Sergeant Linda Howard with the Sheriff's Office says the victim was driving down Edna Place when a car came up and opened fire. 

The victim then crashed. 

His injuries are not fatal. 

We are continuing to follow this story, we have a crew on the scene and will update this story as we get information. 

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories