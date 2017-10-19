Man shot on Edna Place in Macon

crime scene

Update: The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the person shot is 18-year-old Travis Robert Jr.

----------

Someone shot a man on Edna Place Thursday afternoon. That's according to the Bibb Sheriff's Office.

Sergeant Linda Howard with the Sheriff's Office says the victim was driving down Edna Place when a car came up and opened fire.

The victim then crashed.

His injuries are not fatal.

We are continuing to follow this story, we have a crew on the scene and will update this story as we get information.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV