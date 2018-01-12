Man shot outside of downtown Macon bar

Someone shot a man outside of a downtown Macon bar Friday.
Bibb deputies say they responded to calls about shots being fired around 2 a.m. at the Thirsty Turtle on Cherry Street.
The bar has been open for less than a year.
Deputies were told there was a fight outside of the bar. During that fight, someone hit 24-year-old Arkeem Greene, of Macon, causing the gun to go off and shoot him in the back. He's listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
Anyone who knows more about what happened can give the sheriff's office a call at 478-751-7500.
