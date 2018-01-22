Man shot to death in Dublin, suspect on the run

DUBLIN - Dublin Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday afternoon.

According to Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman an argument between two people led to the shooting. Chief Chatman says it happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Academy Ave and Dudley.

Chief Chatman says a witness told police Kemon O'neil pulled out a gun and fired one time. The bullet struck and killed 18-year-old Daylan Hall.

Police are still looking for O'Neil. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of O'Neil can call the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV