A man died after being shot to death in Lizella Wednesday.

This is according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones. It happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Briar Creek Trail. Jones pronounced him dead at 4 a.m.

He says there are two people in custody.

WMAZ has a crew on their way to the scene. More details will be shared when they become available.

