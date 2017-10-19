Man shot while driving down Edna Place in Macon

A teen is recovering after someone shot him while driving Thursday evening.

According to Sergeant Linda Howard, it happened around 6:30 p.m. She says 18-year-old Travis Roberts Junior was driving down Edna Place toward Napier Avenue.

Howard says a car came around Roberts' car and started shooting multiple rounds.

A bullet hit Roberts in the left leg and he crashed in front of Natasha Hicks-Hall's house.

She's thankful her family wasn't hurt.

"That bullet could have hit my husband, so they really need to do something about it. Bibb County is really getting bad. I mean, it's bad all over, but it's bad when you get violence in front of your door, and this is right in front of my doorstep, sir. I could have been outside. My grandson could have been outside," said Hicks-Hall.

This being the second shooting in less than 24 hours, Hicks-Hall says it’s time for something to change.



“They really do need to do something about these guns,” Hicks-Hall said. “It’s sad, it’s really sad.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

