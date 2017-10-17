Man shot while getting out of bed in south Macon

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A Macon man was shot early Tuesday while getting out of bed.

According to a Bibb Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to a person shot call at a home in the 3700-block of Travis Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.

It was reported to deputies that 46-year-old Leroy Murphy Jr. was asleep when he heard gunfire. He rolled out of bed and was then hit in the leg.

Murphy and three other family members were inside in the house during the shooting.

Murphy was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in stable condition.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

