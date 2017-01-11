Man slams Macon store clerk onto the ground, kicks her in the head

A 24-year-old Macon man is in jail after allegedly assaulting a store clerk that was attempting to break up a fight, according to an incident report.

It says a corporal was sent to the Flash Foods on 997 Gray Highway Monday around 2 a.m. because of an assault.

When they arrived, one of the victims said they had left a party and were giving the suspect a ride home. When they stopped at the gas station for gas, the woman asked her friends to leave him behind because he was acting aggressively.

Once he got back inside the car, he began assaulting the woman and her two friends tried to help.

The clerk inside the Flash Foods called 911 and ran outside to break up the fight.

A witness told the corporal that the suspect, 24-year-old Terrick Love, grabbed the clerk and slammed her to the ground causing her hit to head the pavement. After she was down, Love allegedly began kicking her in the head.

The report says the clerk could not remember what happened when asked by deputies.

Love was stopped on North Avenue and taken into custody.

He told the deputy the women began assaulting him first and he did nothing wrong.

Both victims had to have CT scans done on their heads, the report notes.

Love is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and bond was not set.

