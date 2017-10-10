Man snatches money from register at Macon gas station

A man stole money from a register at a Macon gas station Tuesday.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at ABC Food Mart on Martin Luther King Boulevard, just after 5 p.m.
That's the same gas station where a $3.8 million lottery ticket was sold earlier this year.
Deputies were told a man, wearing all gray, jumped over the counter when the clerk opened the register to give change to a customer.
He got the money and fled down Hazel Street.
No one was hurt.
There is not a detailed description of the man available.
Anyone with any other information about what happened can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.
