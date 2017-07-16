WMAZ
Man sought for multiple armed robberies in Macon

Ashley Trawick, WMAZ 9:39 AM. EDT July 16, 2017


The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say robbed two women and a store with a gun Saturday.

A news release says he robbed two women at the Walmart on Zebulon Road and Kroger on Hartley Bridge Road. Deputies say he also demanded money from a clerk at Advanced Auto Parts on Pio Nono Avenue.

No one was injured.

Anyone who knows who or where this man is can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

