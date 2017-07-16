Man sought for multiple armed robberies in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say robbed two women and a store with a gun Saturday.
A news release says he robbed two women at the Walmart on Zebulon Road and Kroger on Hartley Bridge Road. Deputies say he also demanded money from a clerk at Advanced Auto Parts on Pio Nono Avenue.
No one was injured.
Anyone who knows who or where this man is can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.
