Man sought for multiple armed robberies in Macon





The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say robbed two women and a store with a gun Saturday.

A news release says he robbed two women at the Walmart on Zebulon Road and Kroger on Hartley Bridge Road. Deputies say he also demanded money from a clerk at Advanced Auto Parts on Pio Nono Avenue.

No one was injured.

Anyone who knows who or where this man is can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

